Column: Rain barrels herald spring

Jim Reckinger shows off the rain barrels that capture rainwater for reuse at his Woodbury home. (Submitted photo)

By Maddy Wegner

Guest Columnist

For the Reckingers of Woodbury, rain barrels are a family affair. Parents Jim and Mary are the local boosters, but credit their environmental educator daughter with encouraging them to install the pair that sits on the side of their house April through September. And the generational influence has continued to trickle up. Now the grandparents also have rain barrels.

“In most families, parents influence their children — in our family, it’s the other way around,” said Jim of their four ecologically-minded children, all of whom pursued careers in environmental protection.

Originally, installing rain barrels was the Reckingers’ daughter’s idea, but the barrels also appealed to Jim and Mary’s desire for efficiency. Both former IT employees of the St. Paul Companies, Jim and Mary agreed rain barrels “just made sense.” The two were raising children and working full-time jobs, visiting a cabin in Wisconsin whenever possible. For them, the option of turning off the water in the house when they left, and asking a willing neighbor to water flowers and birds from the outside rain barrel-supplied hose simplified maintenance issues.

“We could just let gravity do its job,” says Jim, extolling the virtues of “free water” in an area that has tiered water pricing.

Jim’s role on Cedar Lake’s board (in St. Croix County, Wis.), near the family cabin, increased his interest in water quality. So, seven years ago, the family built the platform that supports two heavy-duty plastic 54-gallon barrels, just off their front porch — figuring their visibility would be a conversation-starter.

“We wanted to help people understand how to use them,” Mary said.

The barrels came from Washington Conservation District, which offered them at a reasonable price. Installation was simple, Jim said, with the platform requiring more time than inserting the hose or filter on the top that keeps out critters, bugs and branches. Now, rain barrel water supports both flora and fauna in this verdant corner of Woodbury. As little as two-tenths of an inch of rain will yield 110 gallons of water from 2/3 of the roof that drains into the rain barrels.

Other benefits include:

• Diminishing overall energy consumption.

• Reducing erosion.

• Collecting and directing water away from the house.

• Storing water for dry conditions.

Most rewarding, says Jim, is the knowledge that they are helping prevent the gush of stormwater runoff into the streets and watershed after a rain event — which also has a multigenerational impact.

For information on purchasing rain barrels this spring, visit: recycleminnesota.org. Order now and pick up on April 28 in Hugo, April 29 in Maplewood, or June 10 in St. Paul.

Maddy Wegner is a writer for the Minnesota Water — Let’s Keep it Clean campaign, which is a collaborative effort of the Metro Watershed Partners. Email her at [email protected] Read more about Minnesotans protecting water at cleanwatermn.org.