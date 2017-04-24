2 safe after boat accident near Bayport over weekend

Two boaters involved in a boat accident on the St. Croix River April 23 are safe, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 3 a.m. April 23, the sheriff’s office responded to a single-boat accident near the city of Bayport and determined one adult male and one adult female had been on board. They were later identified as Jason Elgersma, 36, and Kristin Erickson, 35, both of Minneapolis. The boat took on water and was partially submerged.

Elgersma was originally reported missing after the accident, and the sheriff’s office was conducting searches of the area. On April 24, the sheriff’s office reported Elgersma had been found alive. The partially boat was identified by the sheriff’s office as a safety hazard to be removed by the owner in a timely manner.

The sheriff’s office said the incident was still under investigation and no further information was immediately available.