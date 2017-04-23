Oak Park Heights couple celebrates 70th anniversary

Frank “Chick” and Dorothy “Dot” Gagliardi of Oak Park Heights say the secret to their long marriage is “lots of hard work.” (Gazette staff photo by Alicia Lebens)

Frank “Chick” Gagliardi arrived in New Orleans at the end of February 1946 on a warship headed home from the Pacific. Navy sailors joined the city’s famous Mardi Gras to celebrate the end of World War II, and Chick found himself enjoying a baseball game in New Orleans City Park. A pretty girl was sitting in the stands; her name was Dorothy.

“I went to the baseball game with my sister, my cousin and my brother — who was also in the Navy,” Dorothy said. “We were going to go to church that night, and I was surprised that Chick want to come too. I didn’t think he would.”

When asked why he went to church that night 71 years ago, Chick simply said, “her.”

After returning to the east side of St. Paul to be discharged for the Navy, a few trips back to New Orleans and countless letters, 20-year-old Chick married 18-year-old “Dot” on April 24, 1947. The two will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary in their home at Boutwells Landing in Oak Park Heights on Monday, April 24.

Chick enlisted in the Navy when he was 16 years old, and almost didn’t make it back. While the war was nearing its end in Europe, Chick was sent to the Pacific where the war looked like it would rage on. He survived the Battle of Iwo Jima and was stationed on the Japanese island of Okinawa when the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

“We were preparing to invade the mainland of Japan,” Chick said. “I would have probably died.”

Before the bombs were dropped, Chick was enjoying some off-duty time on beach in Okinawa when famous Japanese radio propagandist “Tokyo Rose” came on the radio to announce the Japanese would sink two U.S. vessels docked in Okinawa. Little did Chick know that his only brother was stationed on one of the ships — the USS Kenneth Whiting.

“There where two kamikaze planes that hit the ships that night, but it didn’t sink,” Chick said. “I found out my brother was on the ship and wasn’t injured, so I got permission to go visit him.” Left, Frank “Chick” Gagliardi at 19 years old and, right, Dorothy “Dot” Gagliardi at 17 years old. The couple will celebrate their 70th Wedding Anniversary April 24. (Submitted photos)

After the war, Chick and his new bride Dot moved to the east side of St. Paul where Chick worked for what is now Xcel Energy and owned a business. Dot worked a few small jobs before the couple started a family — four boys, named Martin, Dan, Frank Jr. and Tracy. The couple now has 10 grandchildren, five great grandchildren and another great grandchild on the way.

“We have a beautiful family,” Dot said.

During their retirement, Chick and Dot purchased 360 feet of riverfront property in Franconia and spent many days on the St. Croix River.

“Those were really the happiest times when the kids and grandkids would come up to the river,” Dot said.

The couple also purchased a home in Texas and have spent the last 26 winters in warmer weather.

Their secret to a long, happy marriage? “Lots of hard work.”

“A wife that has a lot of patience,” Chick said.

“Listen to one another,” Dot said.

“It seems kids these days don’t want to work hard,” Chick said. “Being married is a lot of work and to give up is easy.”

For the past two years, Chick and Dot have lived at Boutwells Landing in Oak Park Heights. The couple was surrounded by family last weekend for a 70th wedding anniversary party and to celebrate Chick’s 90th birthday.

“I was born on Easter and we had a bunch of chickens,” Chick said. “My mother called me her little chicky, and the nickname stuck.”

