Letter: Cuts would mean 40 percent reduction to bus service

To the editor:

As we enter the last month and a half of the 2017 legislative session, all eyes should be on what happens to transit and transportation funding. What’s developing could be the gutting of public transportation as we know it today.

With the possibility of a 40 percent reduction in bus service region-wide, all Washington County residents who rely on transit need to be engaged.

Things move quickly as they approach the end of session in preparation of developing and voting on a two-year budget for our state. These proposed reductions, if approved, will set us back to levels of service we haven’t seen for decades.

Beyond gutting the existing services, these proposed reductions would significantly harm our ability to expand transit service in the East Metro, meaning no Gold Line, Rush Line or Red Rock Corridor.

A quality and expanding public transportation system is critical for a strong, balanced and healthy region. We must attract talent for our business community to expand —in fact, our region’s Fortune 500 companies support and agree with these beliefs.

As our Washington County delegation returns from its mid-session break you may want to consider a call to check in on this and other regional funding proposals.

They need to hear from you before your ride into town disappears, and the region falls behind in the competition for more jobs and corporate investments.

Harry Melander

Metropolitan Council member

District 12, representing Bayport, Cottage Grove, Lake Elmo, Oak Park Heights, Stillwater and Woodbury