Girls lacrosse: Hornets trip up Stillwater in opener

EDINA — A strong opponent left the Stillwater girls’ lacrosse team in a challenging position for its season opener at Edina at Thursday, April 13. The Hornets jumped out to an 8-3 halftime lead and held off Stillwater for an 11-8 nonconference victory at the Edina Community Center.

More than half of Stillwater’s players were making their first start and the Hornets took advantage while building 3-1 and 7-2 leads in the opening half. The Ponies regrouped while scoring five of the next six goals in the second half to climb within 9-8 before running out of steam.

“We have a very young team,” Ponies coach Rick Reidt said. “Our team is really young and inexperienced and that’s kind of difficult when you play a high-level team and a strong program that showed up right away. We had difficulty with some fundamental things like passing, catching and team defense. Our youth really was exposed.”

Edina’s Haley Reeck, who led all players with five goals, scored with six minutes remaining to provide some breathing room for the Hornets at 10-8 and Sonya Miller added a goal with 80 seconds remaining to provide the final margin.

Stillwater struggled to gain possession off center draws and that made for a challenging evening.

“Over half the team is young an inexperienced,” Reidt said. “What we’re working on is trying to start over on some things. Last year we had high-level starters up and down, but then not a lot of depth. We’re looking for some young people to really step up. I think it’s going to take the season to get us where we want to be. It will take continued hard work every week and we’ll be in good shape. We’re young and working together. It will take a little time.”

Gina Jablonski finished with three goals to lead the Ponies, who also received a goal each from Grace Howe, Meredith Parry, Olivia Konigson, Annie McGuire and Lauren Einan.

Stillwater was outplayed much of the game and the Hornets held a 21-12 advantage in shots on goal. Goalkeeper Kinsey Weyer finished with 10 saves to keep the Ponies within range — a strong performance after taking over for graduated all-stater Katie Lottsfeldt, who was selected the state’s top senior goalie a year ago.

“We had some really bright spots,” Reidt said of Weyer. “She’s worked very hard to prepare for this and it was really one of the best goaltending performances I’ve seen. She had 10 saves against really high quality shots. We had great goaltending and some outstanding attack play. Jablonski scored three goals and Konigson was all over the field, offense and defense — she played really hard, and they paid a lot of attention to her.”

Stillwater’s most significant impact from graduation came in the back, but junior Maggie Raedeke stepped in provide solid play defensively, Reidt suggested. Raedeke finished with two ground balls and forced three turnovers.

“Maggie was really a high point of our defense,” the coach said. “She had a really nice game.”

Maddi Hafner led the Ponies with four ground balls while Jablonski and Konigson totaled three each. Konigson also forced two turnovers.

• After hosting Farmington on April 20, the Ponies are scheduled to face Cretin-Derham Hall in a key Suburban East Conference game on Tuesday, April 25.

Stillwater 3 5 — 8

Edina 8 3 — 11

Goals — St, Gina Jablonski 3, Grace Howe, Meredith Parry, Olivia Konigson, Annie McGuire and Lauren Einan; Ed, Haley Reeck 5, Sonya Miller 2, Loli Fidler, Anna Klein, Katie Ware and Sophia Doll.

Assists — St, Konigson and Ellie Fedorowski; Ed, Reeck.

Saves — St, Kinsey Weyer 10; Ed, Elli Strittmater 4.

