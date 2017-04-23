Boys tennis: Stillwater upends Raiders in SEC dual

ST. PAUL — Stillwater rebounded from an earlier loss to highly regarded Mounds View to defeat Cretin-Derham Hall 5-2 in a Suburban East Conference boys’ tennis dual on Tuesday, April 18.

The Ponies had their season opener against Mahtomedi suspended on April 12 and the Herzog Invitational on April 15 was also called off because of rain, so they were pleased to deliver a strong showing against one of the league’s top teams outside state-ranked East Ridge and Mounds View.

“It was a nice team win for us in tough conditions,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said. “It was good to get even in conference play.”

Jack Leach recorded a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Caleb Miley at first singles and the Ponies also prevailed at third and fourth singles. Jacob Hulteen cruised past John Modl 6-0, 6-2 the third spot and Keyan Shayegan stopped Mitch Pollei 6-4, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.

Stillwater claimed two of three doubles points, starting with Parker and Cole Dutko upending Mike McMahon and Connor McKay 6-3, 6-4 at the first spot. Bode Akinshemoyin and Peter Quinn rallied for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 triumph over Henry Anderson and Nico Paredes Sepulued at second doubles.

Stillwater 5, Cretin-Derham Hall 2

Singles

No. 1 — Jack Leach (St) def. Caleb Miley, 6-3, 6-2.

No. 2 — Michael Montalbano (C-DH) def. Jonathan Rustad, 6-3, 6-2.

No. 3 — Jacob Hulteen (St) def. John Modl, 6-0, 6-2.

No. 4 — Keyan Shayegan (St) def. Mitch Pollei, 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles

No. 1 — Parker Dutko-Cole Dutko (St) def. Mike McMahon-Connor McKay, 6-3, 6-4.

No. 2 — Bode Akinshemoyin-Peter Quinn (St) def. Henry Anderson-Nico Paredes Sepulued, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

No. 3 — Sean Hughes-Joe Nussbaum (C-DH) def. Dylan Magistad-Alex Schwarz, 6-2, 6-3.

Mounds View 6, Stillwater 1

At Oak Park Heights, the Mustangs have advanced to the state tournament 13 of the past 15 years and showed they will be a tough match-up for anyone again this season after topping Stillwater 6-1 in a conference dual meet on Thursday, April 13.

Stillwater collected its only point at fourth singles, where Keyan Shayegan recorded a 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 victory over Lewis Sheaffer.

The Mustangs won in straight sets in the other three singles matches, but needed three sets to prevail at first and third doubles.

Michael Brandenburg and Danny Zamon outlasted Stillwater’s Parker and Cole Dutko 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 at first doubles. Colman Farrington and Weston McGinley won their first set of their match against Mounds View’s Luke Alex and Tyler Hong before falling 5-7, 7-1, 6-4 at third doubles.

Mounds View 6, Stillwater 1

Singles

No. 1 — Petro Alex (MV) def. Jack Leach, 6-3, 6-4.

No. 2 — Bjorn Swenson (MV) def. Jonathan Rustad, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 3 — Christo Alex (MV) def. Jacob Hulteen, 6-1, 6-4 .

No. 4 — Keyan Shayegan (St) def. Lewis Sheaffer, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1.

Doubles

No. 1 — Michael Brandenburg-Danny Zamon (MV) def. Parker Dutko-Cole Dutko, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

No. 2 — Michael Cao-Kenneth Diao (MV) def. Bode Akinshemoyin-Peter Quinn, 6-3, 6-2.

No. 3 — Luke Alex-Tyler Hong (MV) def. Colman Farrington-Weston McGinley, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.

Contact Stuart Groskreutz at [email protected]