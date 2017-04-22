Supreme Court won’t review case against Stillwater over Lily Lake death

The Minnesota Supreme Court has declined to review a case filed against the city of Stillwater over the death of Jack Ariola Erenberg.

In 2012 Jack Ariola Erenberg died at age 9 of a rare infection caused by the ameoba naegleria fowleri, after swimming in Lily Lake in Stillwater. His death came two years after the death of 7-year-old Annie Bahneman, who also contracted the disease after swimming in Lily Lake.

James Ariola, Jack’s father, sued the city, county and state, and the case has been working its way through the court system for several years.

Initially District Court Judge Susan Miles dismissed the case entirely in 2013, but the Appeals Court allowed the suit to go forward against the city only.

When Miles dismissed the case again last year, Ariola appealed a second time. The Court of Appeals issued an opinion on the second appeal in January. Although it overturned portions of Miles’ ruling, the Court of Appeals this time agreed with her decision to dismiss the case against the city.

Ariola asked the Supreme Court to review the Appeals Court’s decision, but the request was denied.