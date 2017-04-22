Stillwater council approves 1st reading of code regulating Airbnb-style rentals

The Stillwater City Council has approved the first reading of an ordinance regulating short-term home rentals in the city.

Such rentals have become increasingly popular in recent years, thanks to websites such as Airbnb and VRBO, but they have been illegal under Stillwater city code. The new ordinance, which won’t go into effect until after the second reading is approved, will legalize short-term rentals, but only for licensed properties.

“I think that’s pretty tight,” Mayor Ted Kozlowski said of the ordinance April 18. “We’re opening the door. I think it’s a very cautious way of opening the door.”

The ordinance defines four types of short-term rentals with different licensing requirements:

• Hosted: The property owner or lessee rents out a room or sleeping space but is present while guests are in the home.

• Unhosted: The home is the owner’s primary residence, but the owner isn’t present when guests come for a short period of time.

• Dedicated short-term: The property owners don’t use the home as their primary residence. It may be a vacation home or investment property.

• Bed and breakfast: Establishments that serve breakfast and meet certain criteria already laid out in city code.

At the city council’s direction, all types of rental properties will be required to pass inspections prior to operation.

Hosted and unhosted rentals will be limited to 35 licenses in the city for each type. Hosted rentals won’t require notification of neighbors prior to a license being granted. For unhosted rentals, nearby properties will be notified — if any neighbors object, the license request must come before the planning commission for consideration.

Dedicated short-term rental properties will require a conditional use permit from the planning commission, as well as a license to operate. Conditional use permits run with the land, no matter who purchases it, but any new owner would also need a license to operate. Only 15 dedicated licenses will be granted citywide.

In order to qualify for a license, property owners will need to meet standards for parking, keeping guest records, limits on the number of guests and more.

The city council did not set a maximum number of rental days per year for short-term rentals. Licenses would be good for three years.

Regardless of the type, a license will face revocation on the basis of three substantiated complaints within a 12-month period.

All short-term rental property owners will also be responsible for paying the city’s 3 percent lodging tax, which funds the local convention and visitors bureau.

The city council unanimously approved the first reading of the ordinance April 18, with Councilmember Tom Weidner absent.

Before the second reading of the ordinance, city staff is expected to add licensing fees to the ordinance, which will likely be around $300 to cover the cost of inspection and other administrative work.

The city council also asked staff to give the ordinance more “teeth,” to make it more easily enforceable through citations and fines for violations. Operating without a license would be a misdemeanor, according to city attorney Dave Magnuson.

The city began examining the issue of short-term rentals last summer, partly due to complaints from bed and breakfast operators who pointed out their establishments paid the lodging tax and abided by specific regulations, while short-term rentals went unregulated because they were technically illegal.

Last fall, the city hired the firm HKGi to research issues related to short-term rentals and how other communities deal with them. HKGi also gathered comments from community members. In December, the city council directed city staff to draft an ordinance regulating short-term home rentals in Stillwater.

Many cities have grappled with the issue recently, including Oak Park Heights, which approved an ordinance regulating similar rentals last year. However, there’s no consensus on the best way to approach the topic — practices vary widely.

