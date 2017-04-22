Five Stillwater seniors sign National Letter of Intent

Stillwater seniors Kallie Clements, left, and Shad Kraftson each signed a Division I National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, April 12. Clements plans to play soccer at Colorado State University while Kraftson will attend school compete in Nordic skiing at the University of Wisconsin-Green Gay. (Contributed photos)

Several Stillwater Area High School seniors recently finalized their college decisions by signing a National Letter of Intent.

Ponies soccer standout Kallie Clements (Colorado State) and Nordic skier Shad Kraftson (UW-Green Bay) accepted scholarship offers to participate in NCAA Division I programs while lacrosse player Padriac DaBruzzi (Rockhurst), softball player Emma Murphy (St. Cloud State) and track and field athlete Josh Phelps (Minnesota State-Mankato) signed on with Division II programs.

The most recent signing period began on April 12 and runs through Aug. 1 for several sports.

Several Stillwater athletes signed a National Letter of Intent during the early signing period in November, including Victor Gag (track-Southwest Minnesota State), Ava Howard (swimming-St. Diego State), Grace Howe (lacrosse-Colorado-Mesa), Gina Jablonski (lacrosse-University of Indianapolis), Lexi Dahl (lacrosse-Concordia St. Paul), Hannah Anderson (track-North Dakota), Haden Bates (lacrosse-Mercyhurst) and Olivia Konigson (hockey-Quinnipiac).

Athletes planning to play for NCAA Division III programs do not sign a letter of intent because athletic scholarships are not offered at that level. Three current Ponies announced their decision last week, including baseball players Graham Laubscher (St. Thomas), Austin Murr (Dubuque) and football player Mitch Banken (UW-Eau Claire).

Listed below are short questionaires completed by the Stillwater athletes who signed a National Letter of Intent last week.

Kallie Clements

College attending — Colorado State University

Sport — Women’s soccer

Why Colorado State? — I love being in the mountains.

Major/academic interests — Majoring in biomedical sciences and veterinary medicine.

Other SAHS Activities — Hockey, trap shooting and National Honor Society.

Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Making it to the section finals two years in a row.

Shad Kraftson

College attending — University of Wisconsin – Green Bay

Sport — Men’s Nordic skiing

Why UW-Green Bay? — I have some buddies at Green Bay and I am looking forward to the ski team and academic pursuits.

Major/academic interests — Business, also interested in political science.

Other SAHS Activities — Cross country.

Most memorable experience with the Ponies — My most memorable moment was anchoring our relay team to victory in a sprint finish at ABC Relays during my sophomore year.

Padriac DaBruzzi

College attending — Rockhurst University

Sport — Men’s lacrosse

Why Rockhurst? — It has an excellent business school, and an intense lacrosse team with incredible coaches.

Major/academic interests — Business/political science.

Other SAHS Activities — Hockey (10-11, orchestra, super fan.

Most memorable experience with the Ponies — My most memorable experience hasn’t happened yet, but will be making our first state tournament ever this season (hopefully).

Emma Murphy

College attending — St. Cloud State University

Sport — Softball

Why SCSU? — I love the softball program, the team’s atmosphere, and I felt at home on campus.

Major/academic interests — Undecided.

Other SAHS Activities — Basketball.

Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Most memorable experience would be wearing the red and black on the front of the jersey. Winning all-section as a sophomore as a third baseman, winning all-conference as a junior and placing second in conference play. Playing for coach Beedle for four years — he made a huge impact on my game and made me a greater player.

Josh Phelps

College attending — Minnesota State University, Mankato

Sport — Men’s track and field

Why Mankato? — Because it’s close to home and it feels like my new home.

Major/academic interests — Law enforcement.

Other SAHS Activities — Football, soccer, basketball.

Most memorable experience with the Ponies — True Team state last year for track and being under the lights and enjoying my time with my team.