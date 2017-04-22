Back in Time: Patrick Keefe: from Stillwater to Sitka, Alaska

Stillwater Main Street in 1867 when Patrick Keefe was police chief. (Photo courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society)

BY BRENT PETERSON

GAZETTE COLUMNIST

It has been more than 160 years that the Stillwater Police Department has been keeping the citizens of the community safe. Trust is a big part of what the Police need from its community and for the most part the Chief of Police has instilled that trust in the citizens for many years. One former Stillwater Police Chief left the force, went to stake a gold claim in Alaska but ended up in prison.

Patrick Keefe was born in Ireland and immigrated with his parents to Minnesota at a young age. When the Civil War broke out, Keefe signed up to help his new country and enlisted in Company C, 8th Minnesota Regiment. The Eighth Minnesota has the distinction of having traveled the furthest of any Regiment in the Union Army. Keefe served his entire enlistment and was discharged with the rest of his company in 1865.

Returning to Stillwater, Keefe opened a meat market which was praised in the Stillwater Messenger in May 1866: “Our young friend, Patrick Keefe, an old soldier of good record, opened a new meat market this morning, two doors north of the Lake House, Main Street. Mr. Keefe is a worthy young man, and if patronized in proportion to his merits, will receive a liberal patronage from our citizens.”

Keefe was also a part of the police force at the time, and the following year he was appointed as chief of the Stillwater Police Department. At that time, most of the chiefs only served a one year term, and Keefe followed suit, serving only one year — 1867 — in that capacity. He would be on the force, on and off, for the next 15 years as well as a cook in the lumber camps. He was also the Washington County Coroner in 1867 and 1868.

In early 1882, Keefe leased a restaurant that was previously conducted by Joseph Shepard and had it thoroughly renovated and improved. He named his new place the La Bon Ton Restaurant. The Stillwater Messenger said of him, “Pat is as good a boy as ever carried a musket, and we wish him abundant success.”

About a year later, Keefe gave up the restaurant business and set out to Alaska in quest of gold. He hoped to explore an area not yet visited by prospectors. The newspapers said that they would be pleased to “see him return the possessor of a million.”

He ended up in Sitka, Alaska. Soon the adventure of prospecting for gold ended and he formed a partnership in a saloon & restaurant in that community. His partner was William Morton, a well-known and well respected citizen of the area and was famed for is arctic and Antarctic explorations. Cape Morton in Greenland is named after Morton, who surveyed the Nares Strait area together with Hans Hendrik in June 1854 during the Second Grinnell Expedition.

