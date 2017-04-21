Softball: Murphy keeps Ponies undefeated with two-hitter

ROSEVILLE — The Stillwater softball team continued its fast start to the season with a convincing 9-1 Suburban East Conference victory over Forest Lake on Thursday, April 13 at the University of Northwestern – St. Paul.

It was the first loss of the season for Forest Lake, and the victory leaves the Ponies (3-0 SEC, 4-0) as the only unbeaten team in conference play. Park (3-1, 5-1), Forest Lake (3-1, 3-1) and Woodbury (2-1, 2-1), who each advanced to the state a year ago, have one loss in conference play.

Stillwater’s Emma Murphy allowed her first earned run of the season, but she was sharp while limiting the Rangers to just two hits and three walks with four strikeouts in the complete game — facing just 24 batters.

“That’s pretty tough against a strong opponent,” Ponies coach Bob Beedle said. “I thought Murphy really had command of her pitches and she located very well and kept them off balance. She changed speeds and, in general, just pitched a very solid game on the mound. We also had a few nice defensive plays. Haley Eder-Zdechlik made a couple good plays at second and Emily White made a couple nice stops at first base. Our defense played well behind her.”

Murphy also received early offensive support as the Ponies pushed five runs across in the first.

Alex Ehde started things off in style as she deposited the first pitch of the game over the fence in left-center. The next two batters drew walks and Murphy followed with a base hit to score Olivia Walsh.

Cleo Nystrom singled to score courtesy runner Adrianna Massey and Katie Kurzejeski delivered a two-out, two-run single to build a 5-0 lead.

“That was a big hit,” Beedle said.

Stillwater tacked on a run in the second on an RBI single from Walsh.

Murphy was keeping the Rangers in check and Stillwater expanded its lead with a two-run homer by Torri Chute in the bottom of the fourth for an 8-0 lead.

Seven different players finished with at least one hit for the Ponies, who used an error and two wild pitches to add another runin the sixth. Walsh scored all the way from second on a wild pitch when the catcher couldn’t find the ball, a play she read perfectly while racing around to score.

“It was really heads-up base running, very alert,” Beedle said. “She read that and never really broke stride. That’s a situation where she has to make the decision and she did book perfect.”

Forest Lake eventually broke through for a run in the top of the seventh, which was the first earned run Murphy has allowed all season.

“We played in a venue under the lights against a highly regarded team and our kids showed good team composure and we put in a strong performance,” Beedle said. “Make no mistake, a lot of things went our way. They had a couple line drives tipped by infielders that turned into outs. Everything was kind of going our way and kids were making plays. It was our night and we played well.”

• Stillwater’s scheduled games Centennial (April 15) and Cretin-Derham Hall (April 19) were postponed because of rain.

F. Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 2 2

Still 5 1 0 2 0 1 x — 9 9 1

WP: Emma Murphy 7-ip, 2-h, 1-r, 1-er, 3-bb, 4-so

LP: Megan Baniecke 3-ip, 4-h, 6-r, 5-er, 2-bb, 4-so

Leading hitters: FL, Sheridan Glashan 1×3 (2B); St, Alex Ehde 1×4 (HR), Olivia Walsh 2×3 (BB), Torri Chute 1×3 (HR), Tatiana Tabucol 1×4, Emma Murphy 1×4, Cleo Nystrom 2×3 (RBI), Katie Kurzejeski 1×3 (2 RBI).