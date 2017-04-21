Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE

OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF WASHINGTON
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 82-PR-17-1114
Estate of: David M. Berg, aka
David Marcus Berg
Decedent.
Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedents will dated February 7, 2000 and separate writings(s) under Minnesota Statutes section 5242-513 (Will), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Jacquelyn M. Berg and Christopher G. Berg as co-personal representatives whose addresses are 11110- 189th St. N., Marine On St. Croix, MN 55047 & 15608 White Pine Dr., Wayzata, MN 55391 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decadent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
Dated: April 18, 2017
By: /s/ Pamela Kreier
Registrar
By: Annette Fritz
Court Administrator
Attorney for Applicant
Steve L. Butts
Butts, Schneider & Butts, LLP
155 S. Lake Street
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Attorney License No: 13882
Telephone: 651-464-6162
FAX: 651-464-8180
Email: [email protected]
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
April 21, 28, 2017
678431