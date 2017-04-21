Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE

OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 82-PR-17-1114

Estate of: David M. Berg, aka

David Marcus Berg

Decedent.

Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedents will dated February 7, 2000 and separate writings(s) under Minnesota Statutes section 5242-513 (Will), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Jacquelyn M. Berg and Christopher G. Berg as co-personal representatives whose addresses are 11110- 189th St. N., Marine On St. Croix, MN 55047 & 15608 White Pine Dr., Wayzata, MN 55391 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decadent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.

Dated: April 18, 2017

By: /s/ Pamela Kreier

Registrar

By: Annette Fritz

Court Administrator

Attorney for Applicant

Steve L. Butts

Butts, Schneider & Butts, LLP

155 S. Lake Street

Forest Lake, MN 55025

Attorney License No: 13882

Telephone: 651-464-6162

FAX: 651-464-8180

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

April 21, 28, 2017

678431