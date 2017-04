The organizers of the 2017 Lumberjack Days festival in Stillwater plan to announce this year’s music lineup during an event at 6 p.m. at Lift Bridge Brewery Wednesday, April 26.

The announcement had been scheduled earlier in the month but was postponed pending confirmation of a band.

This year Lumberjack Days runs July 21-23.

Lift Bridge Brewery is at 1900 Tower Drive W., Stillwater.

Info: lumberjackdays.com