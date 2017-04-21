Court hears arguments in appeal of case against District 834

The Minnesota Appeals Court heard oral arguments April 11 from the attorneys for Melissa Douglas and the Stillwater Area School District. The court is reviewing a previously dismissed district court case.

Douglas’ lawsuit was the first of three lawsuits brought against the school district related to the school board’s March 3, 2016, vote to close three elementary schools.

Douglas brought the case for review by the Court of Appeals after Washington County District Court Judge John McBride dismissed the lawsuit Aug. 30.

The original lawsuit, filed by Douglas March 1, 2016, asked a judge to order District 834 to use money from a $97 million voter-approved bond to improve Marine, Oak Park and Withrow elementary schools, or to request approval from voters before doing otherwise.

The lawsuit argued that the school district has a statutory duty (based on Minn. Stat. 475.58) not to “materially deviate” from the voter-approved purpose of the bond money without obtaining voter approval for the change. Douglas’ court filing argued that closing three schools would amount to a material deviation from the purpose of the bond and would violate a social contract created with voters. While the closure of the schools was a part of the argument, the petition was specific to the bond.

In August 2016, McBride dismissed the case by concluding Douglas had “not demonstrated that the District has failed to perform a clear legal duty.” The ruling also found that, “the relief that she has requested is beyond the Court’s authority.”

McBride said Douglas’ claim is based on a “misreading of the statute.”

“This statute does forbid the expenditure of bond proceeds for unauthorized purposes,” McBride stated in court documents. “However, (Douglas) has not explained how the District could violate subdivision 4 by not spending bond proceed for an authorized purpose.”

In the petition to the Court of Appeals, Douglas’ attorney, Erick Kaardal, has asked the court to overturn McBride’s decision and direct the district court to compel the school district to hold a new election on the $97 million bond.

“When a school district adopts by resolution the language it publishes as a declaration of the specific purpose of a bond referendum which, in turn, is incorporated into a ballot question, the school district may not later change the purpose for the bond funds,” Kaardal argued in a court brief. “Here, the school district admitted to the using of bond funds for a different purpose. Instead of using moneys to improve an elementary school for students, it purposed the building to an administrative building for the district’s central services facility.”

In a response brief, the attorneys for the school district argued that the only issue before the court is how the district may spend the bond proceeds.

“The ballot language establishes the scope of the district’s authority to spend bond proceeds,” the brief stated. “Even if the district proposed an unauthorized use of bond proceeds, a compelled referendum would not be the appropriate remedy.”

The Court of Appeals has 90 day to issue its decision on the case.

