Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF STILLWATER

STILLWATER, MINNESOTA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

2017 STREET IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

PROJECT 2017-02

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by the City of Stillwater until May 11, 2017 2:00 P.M. at Stillwater City Hall, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud for the furnishing of all labor and material for the 2017 STREET IMPROVEMENT PROJECT with approximate quantities as follows:

50,000 SY Bituminous Mill, 28,300 SY Bituminous Removal, 11,500 TN Bituminous, 8,600 TN Class 5 Aggregate, 5,800 CY Common Excavation, 7,500 LF Curb and Gutter Replacement, 250 LF 12 RCP and 25 Catch basins and manholes and Appurtenances.

Bids shall be on the forms provided for that purpose and according to the Contract Documents prepared by the City of Stillwater, 216 N. Fourth St. Stillwater, MN 55082. Bid forms and Contract Documents are available at www.questCDN.com and may be seen at the office of the City Engineer. Paper copies of the bidding documents may be purchased for $50 by credit card by calling the Engineering Department at 651-430-8830, or by check made payable to the City of Stillwater. This amount is non refundable.

Bid Security in the amount of 10% of the bid must accompany each bid in accord with the Instructions to Bidders. Bids shall be placed in an envelope and sealed therein. Envelope shall be addressed to the City of Stillwater, Minnesota and shall clearly indicate the Contractors name, address, the PROJECT NAME AND NUMBER.

The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interest of the City.

Work will be awarded on the basis of the Lowest Total Bid for the work.

Diane Ward

City Clerk

City of Stillwater

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

April 21, 2017

678992