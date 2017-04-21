10 years ago this week….

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Softball — Rachel Fosse fires a complete-game one-hitter as Stillwater upends No. 6-ranked Park 1-0 in a Suburban East Conference softball game. Fosse retires the first 11 batters of the game and allows just one walk and finishes with four strikeouts. Stillwater scores the winning run in the first when Brynn Wollak scampers home from after the Wolfpack misplay a bunt by Caitlin Kalupy.

Boys golf — After placing ninth in the Suburban East Conference standings the previous year, the Stillwater boys’ golf team captures their first league victory in five years with a winning score of 315 at Dellwood Hills. Kyle Scanlon (76), Corey Mogren (77) and Alex Beach (78) each finish in the 70s while teammate Zach Huth closes out the scoring with an 84. The Ponies hold off Roseville (321), Forest Lake (322) and Park (323) for the top spot.

Baseball — Mike Strong does not allow an earned run while limiting Forest Lake to just six hits in a complete game. Strong issues four walks and strikeouts out 10 as the Ponies snap a four-game losing streak against the Rangers. Dan Houle uses a walk, stolen base and wild pitch to advance to third before scoring the deciding run on a fielder’s choice by Nick Branjord in the bottom of the fifth inning.