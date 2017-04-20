Valerie Ann Woods, 51

Valerie Ann Woods, of Stillwater, Minnesota, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 10, 2017 at the age of 51 years after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Preceded in death by father in law John. Survived by husband, Bobby and children, Dayton and Nels; parents Fred and Connie Carlson; three brothers, Terry (Danielle), Tim and Dan (Molly); mother in law Margot Woods, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and pet dogs Izzy and Elsie.

Valerie grew up in Rockford, Illinois. A lover of all animals, she was a gifted hair stylist and took great pleasure getting to know all those she met either in her stylist chair or just in person, she also took great pleasure being a fashionista and loved spending time with her family and friends. Valerie graduated Jefferson High School Class of 1983. She then attended Cosmetology school and found her love of doing hair. Bobby and Valerie were married in November 1991 and moved to the to the Stillwater area following.

The family offers a very special thank you to all the family and friends who visited, prayed, and those who cared for Valerie especially “special sister” Amy. Also many thanks to the caring, considerate, and supportive staff of MICU nurses and doctors at Lakeview Memorial Hospital during her final days.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials preferred to the Animal Humane Society or American Cancer Society.

Funeral Service “Celebration of Life” 10 a.m. Mon., April 24, 2017 with visitation 1 hour prior to service, luncheon to follow. Five Oaks Community Church, 4416 Radio Dr., Woodbury, Minnesota