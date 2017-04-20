Public Safety Local fire departments train with Jaws of Life Published April 20, 2017 at 7:00 am By Alicia Lebens Area fire departments teamed up for a multi-car “Jaws of Life” training at the East Metro Public Safety Training Center in North St. Paul April 8-9. Lake Elmo Fire Chief Greg Malmquist said that firefighters from Scandia, Stillwater, Bayport, Lake Elmo, White Bear Lake, Lower St. Croix and Cottage Grove came together to invite trainers from the “Jaws of Life” manufacturer to train on the latest models of equipment. The cars were donated by Sharp Auto Parts in Lakeland and were transported by Stillwater Towing, as well as meals donated by Hy-Vee and Sam’s Club. “It has been a real community effort,” Malmquist said. (Photos by Alicia Lebens) <>