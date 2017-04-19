Colin Joseph Morrissey

Age 14, of Stillwater

A perpetually kind, intentionally quirky boy who wore size 12 shoes but never grew a whisker; took his life in a bad moment in time on April 11, 2017. He will grow into adulthood under God's direct care with the help of his Grampa Garry DeMott, Grandpa Larry Morrissey, Great Grandma Margaret Morrissey, his mother's friend Nancy Chinander, and so many others who have greeted him at heaven's gate with love.

As a young child Colin loved to play imagination games with his sisters. He let them dress him in all kinds of princess outfits; until the day he learned he could be a ninja, or knight, or superhero. Always willing to sacrifice himself, he sought out others who needed a laugh or some reassurance. Colin loved making pinewood derby cars with his Dad and earned the Star rank in Boy Scouts. He grew to like working in the yard with his Mom. Fishing was a hobby he enjoyed so long as the fish went free uninjured. Last October he happily confirmed his baptism. Recently he earned a school letter in Fitness Center. Colin had many plans for the future.

Colin will continue to be dearly missed by his father Larry, mother Tamara, his big sisters Elizabeth and Sarah, Grandma Kathleen Morrissey, Gramma Judy DeMott, aunts, uncles, cousins, classmates, friends, teachers, community members, and so many more people than he could ever have realized. There is no room for whys, blame, or regrets; just random acts of Colin (silliness and love). We must all go forward and live. The seeds of love Colin planted will continue to grow. All who might find healing and closure are welcome to attend services.

All those who might find healing and closure are welcome. Service Thursday, April 27, 2017, 11:00 A.M. at SHEPHERD OF THE VALLEY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 14107 Hudson Road South, Afton. Private interment Evergreen Cemetery, Afton. Visitation Wednesday, April 26, 2017 3:00-8:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater and also one-half hour prior to the service at the church.

