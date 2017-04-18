Boys golf: Stillwater places fourth in opener

HUDSON, Wis. — Brock Winter fired a 76 in tough scoring conditions to pace the Stillwater boys’ golf team to a fourth-place finish in the 20-team Hudson Invitational on Monday, April 10 at Troy Burne Golf Club.

The Ponies, who are ninth in the Minnesota Golf Association state rankings, posted a team score of 332 to tie Forest Lake (332) for fourth place, six shots behind Hill-Murray (326). Eau Claire Memorial and Hudson tied for second place with matching scores of 329.

“All in all, it was a good showing,” Stillwater coach John Scanlon said. “We beat the three or four section teams in attendance by 10 shots. Brock’s round was very impressive and I’m guessing it will be the first of many this year. Of all the great players we’ve had at Stillwater, Brock has the most professional looking swing as a sophomore.”

Winter’s round included a birdie on the 600-yard, par-5 16th hole, which was playing downwind. The sophomore hit driver then 3-hybrid to the right fringe for a comfortable four. He finished just three shots behind individual medalist Pat Ravn of South St. Paul, who carded a 1-over 73.

Stillwater also received a solid round from junior Joey Murphy, who carded an 82.

“Joey saved us today,” Scanlon said. “Eighty-two was about par, and he played really well on a long and challenging course.”

Parker Anderson, a returning all-state performer for the Ponies, shot 86 while Ben Corbid completed the scoring with an 88. Parker Wylie shot 91 and Noah Schraut finished at 95 to fill out the card for Stillwater, which was competing without No. 2 player Cole Jahnke because of illness.

• Stillwater was scheduled to compete in the Early Bird Invitational at Bunker Hills on April 13 and will host an invitational at Stillwater Country Club on Monday, April 17.

Team standings

1. Hill-Murray 326; 2, tie, Eau Claire Memorial 329 and Hudson 329; 4, tie, Stillwater 332 and Forest Lake 332; 6. River Falls 337; 7. Mahtomedi 340; 8. Cretin-Derham Hall 343; 9. Eau Claire North 346; 10, tie, Simley 354 and Superior 354; 12. South St. Paul 358; 13. Rice Lake 362; 14. Chippewa Falls 365; 15. North St. Paul 368; 16. New Richmond 371; 17. Tartan 382; 18. Henry Sibley 398; 19. Menomonie 413; 20. Baldwin-Woodville 418.

Stillwater results (par 72)

Brock Winter 76, Joey Murphy 82, Parker Anderson 86, Ben Corbid 88, Parker Wylie 91 and Noah Schraut 95. Medalist — Pat Ravn (SSP) 73.