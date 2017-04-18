19-year-old gets 90 days for sex with minor

A 19-year-old Stillwater man was sentenced to 90 days jail time, plus probation after being convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Marques Williams was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a 15-year-old victim, a felony, for an incident that occurred in November 2015. He was 18 at the time of the incident. Williams pleaded guilty in January 2017 as a result of a plea agreement.

Judge John McBride sentenced him to five years probation, including 90 days in jail to be served either in or out of custody with the Sentence to Serve program. Williams must also pay a $50 fine plus fees, register as a predatory offender for 10 years, and meet other conditions of probation, including no unsupervised contact with minor females.

According to the criminal complaint, a 15-year-old victim reported Nov. 22, 2015, that Williams had sexually assaulted her on Nov. 21. The victim told police she and a friend had been drinking and hanging out with Williams in a Stillwater residence. The victim reported that she fell asleep on a couch and awoke to find Williams having sex with her, the complaint says.

Williams initially denied anything sexual happened between him and the victim, but DNA evidence supported the victim’s story, according to the criminal complaint.

