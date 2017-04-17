Margaret A. Swanson

Margaret Ann Swanson (Burtzlaff) of Shafer, Minnesota passed away April 13, 2017 at the age of 70.

Margaret was born in Stillwater, Minnesota to Cecilia and Albert Burtzlaff on January 5, 1947. She attended Stillwater High School and graduated in 1965 and continued her education to receive her beauty school certificate.

She met the love of her life, Garold, at Withrow Ballroom in the spring of 1967. They were later married December 26, 1968. They made their home on a farm in Shafer, Minnesota. It was here she learned joys of being a farm wife and raising five children. Her family meant the world to her. Everything she did, she did for them. Tending the garden, attending school and sporting activities gave her great pleasure.

She had a warm smile and a kind heart and lived her life as an example to her children and grandchildren. She canned fruits and vegetables from her gardens, sewed, and attended school and sporting events of her children. An avid reader, she was always on the look-out for good books to read.

As her children grew, she worked as a waitress at various local restaurants. Margaret’s deep connection to her faith stayed strong, and was felt by those close to her. Her prayer book, dog-eared and worn, was with her always.

She was a proud grandmother of six grandchildren– whom she loved dearly and were always in her heart.

Margaret is preceded in death by her father Albert Burtzlaff, her twin sister Mary Lambert, and her grandparents.

Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Garold; children Lori (Rich) Lukasezck, Carl, Randy (Jody), Brian (Daphne), and Lynn; grandchildren Deonna, Austin, Sydney, Logan, Bethany, and Willa; mother Cecilia; brother William (Sandy); brother-in-law Charles Lambert; nieces, nephews and loved ones.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom, Minnesota and one hour prior to the Mass at church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2017 at St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church in Lindstrom Minnesota with a private family interment at Elim Lutheran Cemetery in Scandia, Minnesota. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.