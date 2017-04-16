Girls track and field: Stillwater places 2nd at conference relays

ROSEVILLE — Finishing fourth or better in 16 of 17 events, the Stillwater girls’ track and field team placed second in the eight-team Suburban East Conference Relays on Tuesday, April 11 at Roseville High School.

White Bear Lake held off the Ponies 129-122 for the top spot while Roseville followed in third place with 120 points. Mounds View finished fourth at 113.

The Ponies showed marked improvement from a year ago when they finished fifth in this event.

Stillwater notched first-place finishes in the 4×200 relay and the 1,600 sprint medley relay.

Susan Hubbard, Sara Scalia, Ava Yokanovich and Ava Pagnucco posted a winning time of 1:49.16 in the 4×200 and the same team — with the exception of Hannah Anderson replacing Pagnucco for the anchor leg — won the 1,600 sprint medley in a time of 4:22.79.

The Ponies also turned in second-place performances in the 4×100 relay (51.84), 4×400 relay (4:16.7) and 4×800 relay (10:11.69).

Stillwater placed second in the pole vault with Corrie Hale, Claire Patterson, Kiley Cannata and Rose Stoebner and also took second in the 4×100 throwers relay with Molly Puhrmann, Sophia Bylund, Hailey Laubscher and Cece Romportl.

• The Ponies were set to compete at Prior Lake on April 13.

Team standings

1. White Bear Lake 129; 2. Stillwater 122; 3. Roseville 120; 4. Mounds View 113; 5. Forest Lake 80; 6. East Ridge 47; 7. Woodbury 41; 8. Park 10.

Stillwater results

4×100 hurdles — 4. Stillwater (Sintra Nichols 18.40, Haley Tholen 18.96, Lauren Friederichs 18.15 and Nicole Vagle 17.94) 1:13:45.

4×300 hurdles — 4. Stillwater (Belle Mulcahy, Nicole Vagle, Brynn Carter and Lauren Friederichs) 3:36.66

4×100 relay — 2. Stillwater (Kiley Cannata, Micaela Engebretson, Susan Hubbard and Sara Scalia) 51.84.

4×200 relay — 1. Stillwater (Susan Hubbard, Sara Scalia, Ava Yokanovich and Ava Pagnucco) 1:49.16.

4×400 relay — 2. Stillwater (Elise Riniker, Aine King, Ava Yokanovich and Ava Pagnucco) 4:16.7.

4×800 relay — 2. Stillwater (Hannah Anderson, Kendra Anderson, Kyra Anderson and Elise Riniker) 10:11.69.

4×1,600 — 4. Stillwater (Megan Lampright 5:46, Libby Tuttle 5:53, Annie Kiolbasa 5:54 and Jenna Schwingler 6:07) 23:40.

4×3,200 — 3. Stillwater (Lizzie Campbell 12:27, Lindsey Purrington 12:46, Bethany Olson 13:00 and Kyra Anderson 13:07) 51:13.

800 sprint medley relay — 3. Stillwater (Kiley Cannata, Micaela Engebretson, Corrie Hale and Aine King) 2:01.58.

1,600 sprint medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Susan Hubbard, Sara Scalia, Ava Yokanovich and Hannah Anderson) 4:22.79.

4×100 throwers relay — 2. Stillwater (Molly Puhrmann, Sophia Bylund, Hailey Laubscher and Cece Romportl) 59.31.

Long jump — 3. Stillwater (Susan Hubbard 15-5 1/2, Morgan Grim 13-10 1/2, Haley Tholen 14-7 1/2 and Olivia O’Connor 13-2 3/4) 37-2 1/4.

Triple jump — 3. Stillwater (Haley Tholen 33-4, Casey Rorabeck 30- 1/2, Hanna Gaertner 27-8 1/2 and Sintra Nichols 26-7) 117-8.

Shot put — 5. Stillwater (Maddie Fretag 30-6, Hailey Laubscher 30-2 1/2, Sophia Bylund 25-5 and Cece Romportl 24-7) 110-8 1/2.

Discus — 3. Stillwater (Maddie Fretag 92-8, Kendra Anderson 77-8, Molly Puhrmann 92-0 and Sophia Bylund 75-10) 338-6.

High jump — 4. Stillwater (Lauren Friederichs 4-6, Nicole Vagle 4-6, Morgan Grim 4-3 and Katia Adkins 4-3) 17-6.

Pole vault — 2. Stillwater (Corrie Hale 8-6, Claire Patterson 8-0, Kiley Cannata 8-0 and Rose Stoebner 7-0) 31-6.