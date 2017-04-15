Lake Elmo plans park in Savona neighborhood

One of Lake Elmo’s newest neighborhoods will soon have a completed park.

The city council voted April 4 to approve $150,000 to construct a park on Sixth Street in the Savona neighborhood.

The new park will include playground equipment, a half basketball court, benches and picnic tables.

“The parks commission has had a number of meetings to consider both feedback from surveyed residents from Savona as well as staff recommendations,” said city planner Emily Becker.

The park will be constructed by Webber Recreational with construction costs not to exceed $150,000 from the park dedication fund. As of March 16, the balance of the city’s park dedication fund was $975,417.

Tucker Pierce, a resident of the Savona neighborhood, submitted a letter for public comment in favor of the park plan. In his letter, Pierce said more than 50 children live in the neighborhood with new families moving in frequently.

Before voting to approve the plan, Councilmember Julie Fliflet said she had received many comments in favor of the park and asked when work would be completed. City Administrator Kristina Handt said the city will begin the construction process with a phone call to the contractor.

“We can’t guarantee a date, but with the approval coming tonight we will get on it as soon as we can,” Handt said.

The city council approval the park unanimously.

Contact Alicia Lebens [email protected]