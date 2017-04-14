Summons – SUMMONS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF WASHINGTON
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Subject matter: Contract
Court File No.: 82-CV-17-1353
Cretin-Derham Hall,
a Minnesota non-profit corporation,
Plaintiff,
-vs-
Mark Garcia, individually,
Defendant.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO Mark Garcia, individually
THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT:
You are hereby summoned and required to serve upon Plaintiffs attorneys an Answer to the Complaint, which is on file in the office of the Clerk of the above-named Court, within twenty (20) days after the service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the day of service. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
You are hereby notified that, pursuant to Minn. Gen. R. Prac. 114, all civil cases are subject to alternative dispute Resolution (ADR) processes, except for those actions enumerated in Minn. Stat. 484.76 and Minn. R. Gen. Prac. 111.01 and 310.01.
Dated: April 5, 2017
WAGNER, FALCONER & JUDD, LTD.
By: /s/ Robert A. Judd (ID #52899)
Fifth Street Towers
100 South Fifth Street, Suite 800
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Phone: (612)339-1421
ATTORNEYS FOR PLAINTIFF
