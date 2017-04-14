Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of a mortgage dated June 12, 2006, executed by David M. Leonard, Jack L. Bonse and Marjorie J. Bonse, as mortgagor(s) to First State Bank and Trust as mortgagee in the original principal amount of One Hundred Sixty-Eight thousand dollars and .00/100 ($168,000.00) Dollars, recorded with the Washington County Recorder, State of Minnesota, on June 26, 2006, as doc. no. 3592398; that all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover any part of the debt secured by said mortgage; that there is claimed to be due thereon the sum of One Hundred Forty-Nine Thousand Five Hundred Sixty-Four dollars and .14/100 ($149,564.14) Dollars on this date; and that pursuant to the power of sale therein the mortgage will be foreclosed and the property in Washington County, Minnesota, described as follows:

Lots One (1) and Two (2), Block Five (5), Carnelian Hills, together with an easement for access to Big Carnelian Lake over Lots Thirteen (13), Fourteen (14) and Seventy-nine (79), Block Two (2), of said plat, Washington County, Minnesota.

Property address: 13055 Panorama Avenue N., Stillwater, MN 55082

Parcel I.D. #: 23.031.20.44.0060 and 26.031.20.44.0061

will be sold by the sheriff of said county at public auction on November 15, 2016, at 10:00 oclock A.M. at Sheriffs Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, MN 55082, Minnesota, to pay the debt secured by the mortgage, including costs and attorneys fees allowed by law subject to redemption by the mortgagor(s), heirs or assigns, within six (6) months from the date of sale. The mortgagor(s) must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on May 15, 2017 (if that date is a Saturday, Sunday or holiday, then the date to vacate is the next date thereafter which is not a Saturday, Sunday or holiday), if (i) the mortgage is not reinstated under 580.30, or (ii) the property is not redeemed under 580.23.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: September 15, 2016

First State Bank and Trust, Mortgagee

Ralph L. Moore, STEIN & MOORE, P.A.,

Attorneys for Mortgagee,

332 Minnesota Street, #W-1650

St. Paul, MN 55101

(651) 224-9683

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

September 16, 23, 30, October 7, 14, 21, 2016

Pursuant to the provisions of Minn. Stat. 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale was postponed by mortgagors to April 17, 2017.

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The April 17, 2017 foreclosure sale is postponed to a date not yet determined.

Dated: April 14, 2017

First State Bank and Trust, Mortgagee

Ralph L. Moore,

STEIN & MOORE, P.A.,

Attorneys for Mortgagee,

332 Minnesota Street, #W-1650

St. Paul, MN 55101

(651) 224-9683

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

April 14, 2017

675978