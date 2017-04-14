Ordinances – CITY OF BAYPORT

ORDINANCE NO. 858

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BAYPORT, WASHINGTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA, AMENDING APPENDIX D, FEE SCHEDULE, OF THE CITY CODE

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF BAYPORT DOES HEREBY ORDAIN:

Section 1. Appendix D Fee Schedule of the Bayport City Code is hereby amended to add the following:

Section 2. This ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage and publication according to law. Passed by the City Council for the City of Bayport this 3rd day of April, 2017.

Susan St. Ores, Mayor

Attest:

Adam Bell, City Administrator

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

April 14, 2017

675744

http://stillwatergazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/04/675744-1.pdf