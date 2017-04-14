Ordinances – CITY OF BAYPORT

ORDINANCE NO. 858
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BAYPORT, WASHINGTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA, AMENDING APPENDIX D, FEE SCHEDULE, OF THE CITY CODE
THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF BAYPORT DOES HEREBY ORDAIN:
Section 1. Appendix D Fee Schedule of the Bayport City Code is hereby amended to add the following:
Section 2. This ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage and publication according to law. Passed by the City Council for the City of Bayport this 3rd day of April, 2017.
Susan St. Ores, Mayor
Attest:
Adam Bell, City Administrator
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
April 14, 2017
