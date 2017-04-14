Ordinances – CITY OF BAYPORT

ORDINANCE SUMMARY NO. 857S

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BAYPORT, WASHINGTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA AMENDING CHAPTER 22 BUSINESSES, OF THE CITY CODE, BY ADDING ARTICLE VII.- MASSAGE THERAPY BUSINESS AND MASSAGE THERAPIST LICENSES

On April 3, 2017, the City of Bayport amended Chapter 22 Businesses by adding Article VII. Massage Therapy Business and Massage Therapist Licenses. The ordinance provides the city with the authority to regulate individual massage therapy practitioners, therapeutic massage establishments and operations to protect the publics health, safety, and welfare. Exceptions, as well as license eligibility and application requirements, and procedures for enforcement are also specified within the text of the ordinance. A printed copy of the ordinance is available for inspection during regular City Hall office hours or electronic mail.

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

April 14, 2017

675741