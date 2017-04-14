Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF SALE

by Publication to Satisfy Mechanics Lien

Notice of Auction

Vehicles registered owner: Susan Cannata

Last known address: 8260 4th Street N., Oakdale MN 55128

The owner may reclaim under MN Law

Vehicle Description 2005 Chevrolet Trail Blazer

VIN: 1GNET16M356182477

Price: Approximate and not limited to: $5000

Price subject to additional finance charges and legal fees.

Place of Sale: the Dealership Parking lot, 157 St. Croix Trail N Lakeland, MN 55043 on May 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.

Contact Norb or Mike Huber at 651-337-0109.

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

April 14, 21, 28, 2017

675579