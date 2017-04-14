Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF SALE

by Publication to Satisfy Mechanics Lien
Notice of Auction
Vehicles registered owner: Dan Blanco
Last known address: 417 Belisle St. Somerset WI 54025
The owner may reclaim under MN Law
Vehicle Description 2003 F150 Ford XLT EX CAB SHORT BOX
Vin: 1FTRX18L63NA49167
Price: Approximate and not limited to: $6000
Price subject to additional finance charges and legal fees.
Place of Sale: the Dealership Parking lot, 157 St. Croix Trail N Lakeland, MN 55043 on May 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Contact Norb or Mike Huber at 651-337-0109.
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
April 14, 21, 28, 2017
675573