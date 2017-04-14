Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF SALE

by Publication to Satisfy Mechanics Lien
Notice of Auction
Vehicles registered owner: Jeffrey Jerrard Johnson
Last known address: 1023 Burr St. ST. PAUL MN 55130
The owner may reclaim under MN Law
Vehicle Description Your 2006 Dodge Charger
Vin. # 2B3KA53H06H425874
Price: Approximate and not limited to: $5250.00
Price subject to additional finance charges and legal fees.
Place of Sale: the Dealership Parking lot, 157 St. Croix Trail N Lakeland, MN 55043 on May 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Contact Norb or Mike Huber at 651-337-0109.
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
April 14, 21, 28, 2017
675564