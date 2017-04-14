Letter: During National Library Week, remember libraries transform

To the editor:

“Libraries Transform” is the theme of National Library Week, April 9-15. Lives are transformed every day at the Stillwater Public Library.

Kudos and volumes of thanks to librarians, library staff and library volunteers for their passionate commitment to lifelong learning for people of all ages! They provide expert guidance to accessing resources in an ever-changing world plus a warm welcome and tireless support.

Deepest thanks to donors to the Stillwater Public Library Foundation, whose generosity has funded outstanding library materials, programs and services that would otherwise not be possible. The impact of the Library Foundation on our library, its users and the broader community will be presented at a complimentary continental Gratitude Breakfast, April 26. All are welcome, just as people of all ages, interests, abilities and needs are welcomed every day at the library.

Our library is well-known and highly respected throughout the metro area and beyond. We do have a great library. Thanks to all who have made it so.

Ann Wolff

Past president, Stillwater Public Library Foundation