The Guardian Angels Men’s Club is hosting its popular Waffle Breakfast Bar on Sunday, April 23 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come for all-you-can-eat waffles, toppings and sausages. Adults are $9, kids 6-12 are $5, and kids 5 and under eat free. Guardian Angels is located at 8260 4th St. N, Oakdale, MN.