Malcolm “Mac” T. Barlass

July 9, 1935 – April 9, 2017

Malcolm T. Barlass was survived by his wife, three children, and several grandchildren.A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 20th at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 6201 N. Osgood Ave., Stillwater. Visitation Wednesday April 19th from 5-8 p.m. at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd. (NW Corner of Hwy 36 and Co Rd 5), Stillwater and one hour prior to the service at church. Private Interment Milton Lawn Cemetery, Janesville, WI at a later date.