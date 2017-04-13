Community Thread introduces Chore Services & Transportation Program

The Stillwater-based nonprofit Community Thread says it’s bringing two services together under one program to better serve the people who turn to them for support.

The newly merged Chore Services & Transportation Program serves people requesting transportation and/or basic home maintenance services, allowing them to remain independent longer. Program recipients must live in the Stillwater Area School District and meet additional eligibility requirements, with previous recipients grandfathered into the program.

Many seniors today are choosing to live independently and stay in their homes. However, sometimes a little assistance with everyday maintenance tasks or transportation is needed. Community Thread’s Chore Services & Transportation Program helps fill this need. Community Thread has provided transportation services to medical appointments since 1967 and has offered chore services assistance since 2011.

To learn more about how to receive services or how to become a volunteer, contact Community Thread at 651-439-7434.