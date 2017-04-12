Memory Club for those with MCI, early dementia

Stillwater-based FamilyMeans is offering a Memory Club beginning in April for people with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and early dementia and their care partner. The 10-week program is designed to help families dealing with memory issues to move forward following the diagnosis, and the Memory Club allows them to meet others in similar situations in a safe, welcoming environment.

The club meets 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays April 25 through June 27. The first half of each session is devoted to topics geared to the entire group; the second half is spent in separate groups, one for people with memory issues and one for their partners.

Meetings are at FamilyMeans, 1875 Northwestern Ave. S., Stillwater.

An interview and pre-registration are required to register for the 10-week Memory Club program. Call Sarah Gavin at 651-789-4004 to learn more.