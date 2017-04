Elizabeth “Betty” Hannah Rhode

Elizabeth Hannah Rhode “Betty”, age 89, of Stillwater, MN, formerly of San Antonio, TX and Enterprise, AL, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2017.

Preceded in death by husband Robert (Rob) and sister Sheila. Survived by five children and their spouses, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, and many friends.

Graveside service on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s cemetery in Bayport, MN.