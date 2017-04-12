Bayport student Collin Jinks wins national music competition

Collin Jinks of Bayport recently won top honors at the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA) Senior Piano Competition finals at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront in Baltimore, Maryland, during the 2017 MTNA National Conference.

Jinks has performed and competed across the United States. He has been a laureate in various state, national and international piano competitions. Aside from piano, he enjoys running, photography and spending time with his friends. After high school, he hopes to pursue a career in piano performance and share his love for music through teaching and performing for the future generations of musicians to come.

The three-tiered MTNA Senior Piano Competition begins at the state level. First-place winners of each state’s competition advance to a division competition. Division winners compete in the national finals, which took place on March 19 this year. As the national competition winner, Jinks received $2,000 provided by Yamaha Corporation of America, Piano Division. The Senior level is open to musicians aged 15-18.