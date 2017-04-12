Hockey: Stillwater Bantams place third at state

Team members for the Stillwater Bantam AA hockey team that recently placed third at the state tournament, include, front row, from left, Alex Timmons, Charlie Strobel, Ty Thureson, Nelson Summary, Luke Hamp and Logan Bies. Second row, assistant coach Bill Rhody, Evan Murr, Triston Tabucol, Nick Dario, Keegan O’Brien, Blake Donar, Mike Sweetland, Cooper Wylie and assistant coach Jason Dario. Third row, Noah Tussey, Noah Chlebeck, head coach Jay Geisbauer, Ryan Roeske and assistant coach Jon Peterson. (Contributed photos)

The Stillwater Bantam AA hockey team placed third at the state tournament in Marshall on March 17-19.

This marked just the third time in the program’s history a Stillwater Bantam A or AA team has qualified for state and the first time since many of this year’s Stillwater Area High School varsity players led the team to a runner-up showing at state while they were eighth- and ninth-graders in 2014.

Stillwater entered this year’s tournament as the No. 2 seed out of the South Region and opened with a 5-0 quarterfinal victory over Lakeville South, which was the top seed from the West Region. Stillwater lost 6-4 and skated to a 2-all tie in games against Lakeville South earlier this season. Nelson Summary, left, celebrates a goal in front of teammate Nick Dario during Stillwater’s 4-3 overtime loss to Osseo-Maple Grove in the state semifinals on March 18.

Noah Tussey provided a hat trick for Stillwater, which also received a goal each from Ryan Roeske and Triston Tabucol. Luke Hamp totaled three assists and goaltender Logan Bies stopped 14 shots to notch the shutout.

Osseo-Maple Grove scored with 5:41 remaining in overtime to clip Stillwater 4-3 in the semifinals — just one day after upending Cloquet in double overtime. Nelson Summary scored a goal for Stillwater and Tussey tallied two goals, including the game-tying goal with seven seconds left in regulation. Cooper Wylie, Charlie Strobel and Roeske each tallied an assist for Stillwater.

Stillwater did not lose back-to-back games all season and they rebounded with a 3-0 victory over Blaine to wrap up third place. Blaine, which fell to White Bear Lake in the semifinals, had defeated Stillwater 2-1 in the South Region championship game.

Summary scored on an assist by Strobel with five minutes remaining in the opening period and Roeske scored on a feed from Wylie early in the second period for a 2-0 lead. Tussey added an empty-net goal for Stillwater with 1:30 remaining to provide the final margin.

Bies earned his second shutout of the tournament after making 19 saves.

Stillwater, which is coached by Bill Rhody, Jason Dario, Jon Peterson and Jay Geisbauer, finished the season with a 46-10-9 record.