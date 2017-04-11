Restaurant celebrates Easter with a 100 lb. chocolate egg

To celebrate Easter, Lake Elmo Inn Restaurant is displaying a 100-pound white chocolate egg made by pastry chef Joni Marty. (Submitted photo)

The Lake Elmo Inn Restaurant’s pastry chef, Joni Marty, has created a 100-pound white chocolate egg in celebration of Easter.

The egg was constructed one half at a time, with each half taking a day to make. Each half has eight layers of white chocolate, equaling about 40 pounds.

The two halves were fused together with white chocolate. It took two people to delicately place the egg on top of a vase. Marty then smoothed out the seam and made a dark chocolate border to cover them.

She decorated the egg with about 240 chocolate and white chocolate flowers and leaves, which took approximately a more day to complete.

The total weight of the egg with the vase is about 100 pounds.

The giant egg will be on display through April 23.