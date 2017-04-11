Girls track and field: Anderson boosts Ponies to ninth place at invite

MANKATO — Senior Hannah Anderson ran to a victory in the 800 meters to pace the Stillwater girls’ track and field team at the Mankato Showcase indoor meet on Saturday, April 1 at Minnesota State University – Mankato. The Ponies totaled 30 points to finish in a tie for ninth place with Byron in the 27-team field.

Anderson finished with a winning time of 2:23.63 in the 800 meters and she also led off Stillwater’s third-place 4×800 relay team (4:14.26) that also included Kathryn King, Ava Yokanovich and Ava Pagnucco.

Pagnucco also provided a fourth-place finish for the Ponies in the 400-meter race with a time of 1:03.35.

Haley Tholen finished sixth for Stillwater in the triple jump with a distance of 33-3 and Susan Hubbard placed eighth in the long jump at 15-9 1/4.

• The Ponies also hosted an unscored dual meet with Roseville on Tuesday, April 4 at Stillwater Area High School.

Team standings (top 10)

1. East Ridge 48; 2. Forest Lake 43.5; 3. Robbinsdale Armstrong 42; 4. Bloomington Jefferson 41.5; 5. Rochester Century 39; 6. Edina 36; 7. Anoka 35; 8. Hudson 31; 9, tie, Stillwater 30 and Byron 30.

Stillwater results

60 — 1. Kinga Mozes (Rochester Century) 7.88; 46. Nicole Vagle (St) 8.96.

200 — 1. Alexandra Doty (East Ridge) 26.50; 24. Corrine Hale (St) 28.89; 36. Micaela Engebretson (St) 29.97.

400 — 1. Katherine Eidem (Rochester Century) 1:00.28; 4. Ava Pagnucco (St) 1:03.35; 11. Susan Hubbard (St) 1:05.25; 19. Kathryn King (St) 1:07.41; 33. Belle Mulcahy (St) 1:12.72.

800 — 1. Hannah Anderson (Stillwater) 2:23.63.

1,600 — 1. Emily Covert (Minneapolis Washburn) 5:07.38.

3,200 — 1. Emily Covert (Minneapolis Washburn) 10:47.40.

60 hurdles — 1. Natalie Windels (Eagan) 8.9; 18. Belle Mulcahy (St) 10.50; 25. Lauren Friederichs (St) 10.78; 28. Haley Tholen (St) 10.85.

4×200 relay — 1. East Ridge, 1:47.14; 7. Stillwater (Corrine Hale, Sara Scalia, Ava Yokanovich and Ava Pagnucco) 1:53.30.

4×400 relay — 1. Bloomington Jefferson, 4:07.47; 3. Stillwater (Hannah Anderson, Kathryn King, Ava Yokanovich and Ava Pagnucco) 4:14.26.

4×800 relay — 1. Edina, 9:48.22; 6. Stillwater (Kendra Anderson, Elise Riniker, Kyra Anderson and Hannah Anderson) 10:18.97.

Long jump — 1. Michaela Baker (Robbinsdale Armstrong) 18-4 1/2; 8. Susan Hubbard (St) 15-9 1/4.

Triple jump — 1. Michaela Baker (Robbinsdale Armstrong) 39-2; 6. Haley Tholen (St) 33-3.

Shot put — 1. Alexandrea Hurst (Robbinsdale Armstrong) 45-1 1/2; 17. Hailey Laubscher (St) 30-4; 18. Madeline Fretag (St) 30-0.

High jump — 1. Katherine Eidem (Rochester Century) 5-4; 13. Haley Tholen (St) 4-10; 26. Nicole Vagle (St) 4-8; 27. Morgan Grim (St) 4-6.

Pole vault — 1. Sammie Petry (Waterville-Elysian-Morristown) 10-9; 11. Corrine Hale) 8-6.

Contact Stuart Groskreutz at [email protected]