Sports brief: Welcome home for Jessie Diggins set for April 12

Following her most successful season to date, Stillwater Area High School graduate Jessie Diggins will celebrate with friends, family, supporters and cross-country ski fans as part of a welcome home reception on Wednesday, April 12.

The welcome home event will take place at the Discovery Building on the Slumberland Campus (formerly Imation Headquarters) located at 1 Imation Drive in Oakdale, which is on Hwy. 14, just east of I-694.

The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m., where attendees can meet Diggins, get a signed poster and/or take a photo with Diggins and her medals from a successful World Cup season. Diggins will share slides and stories from the World Cup season and her remarkable results at the World Championships, which included four top-five finishes.

She will also take questions and preview next year’s Winter Olympics season. Following the presentation, there will be door prize drawings and additional photos and poster signings.

The welcome home event is free and open to the public and sponsors Slumberland Furniture, Salomon, Swix and Podiumwear are providing refreshments and door prizes, including a pair of Salomon S/Lab Carbon Skate Skis, Swix Jessie Diggins Racing Gloves, and Podium apparel.

Diggins, an Afton native who won three individual state championships while competing for the Ponies, won a silver (freestyle sprint) and bronze (team sprint) medal in this year’s World Championships. Her four World Championship medals are the most ever for an American cross country skier.

Her season also included three World Cup podiums, including 5-kilometer freestyle gold medals in Norway on Dec. 3 and in Italy on Jan. 6 and a silver medal in the skiathlon in Germany on Jan. 3. Diggins finished the season ranked No. 6 in the World Rankings.