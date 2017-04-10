Reserves are Bayport PD’s ‘backbone’; new recruits train at annual academy

Carl McMullen, center, of Bayport, practices defensive tactics with reserve officer Kevin Tuft April 2. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young)

Carl McMullen is a software engineer by trade but, come Memorial Day, his Bayport neighbors may see him in uniform directing traffic.

The first weekend in April, McMullen and two other recruits spent 20 hours training for the Bayport Police Reserves.

Although they sometimes go unnoticed by the public, the reserves serve as the “eyes and ears” of the police department and provide extra hands for large events, according to officer Zachary Lund, who has coordinated the program for 10 years.

“The reserve officers are the backbone of our agency,” Chief Laura Eastman said. “The Bayport Police department relies on their volunteer assistance in order to provide the current depth of community policing events and services we deliver.”

Most reserves are students who plan to go into law enforcement, and the program provides practical experience and a behind-the-scenes look at the job.

At age 60, McMullen has no intention of becoming a sworn officer, but he views the reserves as a way to support the Bayport police and give back to the community he’s called home for 11 years.

“I’m just here to help out,” McMullen said.

Over the course of two days, McMullen and his fellow recruits learned about department policies, directing traffic, radio procedures, accessing computer records and more. They even practiced driving a squad car on a course and trained in defensive tactics and use of force.

Because they’re not sworn officers, reserves don’t carry firearms, make arrests or conduct traffic stops, but they can respond to calls related to animals or lockouts, conduct vacant building and vacation checks, help with parking enforcement and crowd management, and more.

Reserves also go on ride-alongs with the police and become familiar with the job.

“They’re constantly learning,” Lund said.

For some recruits, the experience taught them a career in law enforcement wasn’t for them. For others, it jump-started their career.

The Bayport Police Department often hires from the pool of reserve officers. They require less training, Lund said, because they already know department procedures and are familiar with the city. Plus, the department knows them better than outside recruits.

Lund himself started in Bayport’s reserves program in 2003 and was hired as a part-time officer in 2007, before going full time in 2009. Many of the reserves he’s trained also have full-time jobs in the field.

“They’re officers all over the metro, and even the Midwest,” he said.

“The program is truly a win-win for everyone,” Eastman said.

Bayport isn’t the only area department to have a police reserves program — Stillwater does too.

In Bayport’s program Lund prefers to have about 12-14 reserve officers at a time, with annual training for new recruits. In recent years it has become a little more difficult to attract recruits, as fewer people choose careers in law enforcement, he said.

For volunteer Carl McMullen, the increasing scrutiny and pressure he says law enforcement face were part of the reason he signed up for the reserves. It’s his way to support the police.

After the training last weekend, McMullen was eager to participate in the program.

McMullen learned a lot from the training, but he said one of the most striking lessons was how much the police do and the situations they deal with.

“Living in Bayport, it’s just a quiet little town, it seems like to me,” he said.

Seeing the work happening behind the scenes only made him more eager to help.

Contact Jonathan Young at [email protected]