Gateway corridor will receive $1 million for transit-oriented development planning

The Gateway/Gold Line corridor will receive $1 million for transit-oriented development planning, after the Washington County Board of Commissioners accepted a federal grant from the Metropolitan Council April 4.

The Metropolitan Council found out in September 2014 that the Federal Transit Administration had funds for the pilot program for transit-oriented development planning. The Metropolitan Council applied for and received the $1 million grant on behalf of the Gateway Corridor Commission to assist the counties and cities along the Gold Line in station area planning and transit-oriented development.

Now, the Metropolitan Council is ready to pass on the grant money to Washington County, which is the fiscal agent for the Gold Line.

The Gold Line is a proposed bus rapid transit line, running from the Union Depot in downtown St. Paul to Woodbury.

Find more information on the proposed project at thegatewaycorridor.com.