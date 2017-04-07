Weather or Not: Sometimes it snows in April — but so far the month looks good

WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer

BY CHRIS SHAFFER

WCCO CHIEF METEOROLOGIST

“Sometimes It Snows In April” is a song Prince sang back in 1986, and it’s also a meteorological reality around here.

We average 2.4 inches of snow for the month. We’ve gotten off pretty easy the past two years with 0.5 inches and 0.3 inches. But just three years ago we shoveled away 7 inches, and I bet you remember four years ago when we had 17.9 inches of snow. That was our third snowiest April on record. So is it going to snow anytime soon? No. I just like to remind you on beautiful days that it is still possible.

You’ll see plenty of motorcycles, convertibles, bicycles and strollers out and about this weekend. It will be nice and warm. In fact, it will feel more like May than April.

It’s amazing how quickly things are greening up throughout the St. Croix Valley. It won’t be long until you’ll be fertilizing your yards and planting away. I put my snow blower to bed. And by month’s end you will hear a chorus of lawn mowers in the neighborhood.

I do see a few cooler days upstream, but the monthly outlook from the Climate Prediction Center indicates we’ll have a milder than average month with near average precipitation. The warmth shouldn’t surprise you. We’ve now had 19 consecutive months with warmer-than-average temperatures in the Twin Cities.

It’s a pretty safe bet that kids will be collecting colored eggs in their grassy yards … not snowy ones. Easter falls on April 16 this year. I always enjoy a morning of worship followed by a big meal, as well as a fun debate about who the Vikings should take with their first-round pick. Oops … I guess we’ll have to debate that second-round pick this year. If you are an Easter brunch person, do know there’s no shortage of great places to dine and converse in our lovely towns.

Mark your calendars as Lumberjack Days falls on July 21-23 this summer. I know that is more than three months away, but coming this Tuesday the musical lineup will be announced at Lift Bridge Brewery at 6 p.m. It’s never too early to think about summer!

And if you love to read, I suggest you swing by the Stillwater Public Library April 13-15. They are having their annual spring used book sale. Everyone loves a bargain, and on Saturday you can fill a bag of books for only $7. I don’t even find deals like that at the garage sales I love to hit this time of year. By the way, don’t be surprised if you see me drop by your sale. Even my wife and daughters love to go bargain hunting with me.

By the end of the month the average high will be 65 degrees. And if you have a late supper you won’t see the sun go down until 8:17 p.m. Smile … and then frown as you swat that mosquito on your arm. ‘Tis the season!

Stillwater native Chris Shaffer is WCCO’s chief meteorologist.