Summons – SUMMONS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

CASE TYPE: Civil-Other

(Reformation of Deed)

Court File No.: 82-CV-17-1322

Presiding Judge: The Honorable Ellen L. Maas

Julie A. Erickson,

Plaintiff,

vs

Matthew David Erickson, Nathan Robert Erickson,

and the unknown heirs of David P. Erickson,

Defendants.

THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DAVID P. ERICKSON.

1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs Complaint against you is on file in the office of the Court Administrator of the above-named Court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.

2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at:

Brian J. Taurinskas

TAURINSKAS LAW FIRM, P.A.

633 So. Concord Street

Suite 320

South Saint Paul, Minnesota 55075

3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.

4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.

5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.

6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.

7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO

REAL PROPERTY located in Washington County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:

The East 330.00 feet of the South 11 acres of the W 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of Section 19, Township 30, Range 20, and all that part of the East 330.00 feet of the W 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of Section 30; all in Township 30 North, Range 20 West, Washington County, Minnesota, which lies Northerly of the centerline of Boutwell Road North, according to the United States Government Survey thereof.

The object of this action is REFORMATION OF INSTRUMENT (DEED).

Dated: March 30, 2017

By: /s/ Brian J. Taurinskas (#0338941)

P. James Taurinskas (#108480)

TAURINSKAS LAW FIRM, P.A.

320 Bremer Bank Building

633 South Concord Street

P.O. Box 605

South Saint Paul, Minnesota 55075

Phone:(651)451-9743

Fax:(651)451-3967

Email: [email protected]

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

April 7, 14, 21, 2017

673306