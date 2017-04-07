SAHS announces March Students of the Month

Stillwater Area High School has announced its March Students of the Month. Students are chosen by faculty/staff for their citizenship, work ethic, academic progress, classroom attitude and/or going above and beyond and standing out for their exemplary behavior.

The March Students of the Month are Madelin Auer (Woodbury), Silver Byrd (Woodbury), Breanna Colegrove (Lake Elmo), Madeline Huntley (Stillwater), Molly Kriewall (Woodbury), Maria Landherr (Lake Elmo), Clara Marker (Marine), Donyea Perry-Davis (Stillwater) and Maleah Yang (Lake Elmo).