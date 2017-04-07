Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 82-PR-17-1222

Estate of

Norman Paul Ziegler,

Decedent

Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Jessica R. Kleist, whose address is N4572 446th Street, Menomonie, WI 54751 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decadent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: April 3, 2017

By: /s/ Pamela Kreier

Registrar

By: /s/ Annette Fritz

Court Administrator

Attorney for Applicant

Robert L. Loberg

Loberg Law Office, LLP

359 W. Main St.

Ellsworth, WI 54011

Attorney License No.: 64026

Telephone: 715-273-5072

FAX: 715-273-5322

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

April 7, 14, 2017

672515