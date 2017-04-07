Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON

PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND
APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF WASHINGTON
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 82-PR-17-1248
Estate of: Shirley Fennern
a/k/a Shirley J. Fennern
a/k/a Shirley Jane Fennern
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 23, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 14949 62nd St N., Stillwater, MN 55082, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated September 21, 1993 and separate writing(s) under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (Will), and for the appointment of Susan K. Fennern, whose address is 1131 McKusick Road Lane N., Stillwater, MN 55082 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
Dated: April 3, 2017
BY THE COURT
Judge of District Court
By: /s/ Richard C. Ilkka
Annette Fritz
Court Administrator
By: /s/ J. Johnson
Deputy
Attorney for Personal Representative
Jaclynn M. Sparby
Cummins Law Office, P.A.
200 Prof Bldg, 363 5th Ave N
Bayport, MN 55003
Attorney License No: 0392242
Telephone: (651)430-2630
FAX: (651) 430-2813
Published in the
Stllwater Gazette
April 7, 14, 2017
672726