Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON

PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND

APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 82-PR-17-1248

Estate of: Shirley Fennern

a/k/a Shirley J. Fennern

a/k/a Shirley Jane Fennern

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 23, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 14949 62nd St N., Stillwater, MN 55082, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated September 21, 1993 and separate writing(s) under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (Will), and for the appointment of Susan K. Fennern, whose address is 1131 McKusick Road Lane N., Stillwater, MN 55082 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.

Dated: April 3, 2017

BY THE COURT

Judge of District Court

By: /s/ Richard C. Ilkka

Annette Fritz

Court Administrator

By: /s/ J. Johnson

Deputy

Attorney for Personal Representative

Jaclynn M. Sparby

Cummins Law Office, P.A.

200 Prof Bldg, 363 5th Ave N

Bayport, MN 55003

Attorney License No: 0392242

Telephone: (651)430-2630

FAX: (651) 430-2813

Published in the

Stllwater Gazette

April 7, 14, 2017

672726