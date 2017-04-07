City – CITY OF LAKELAND

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA

UPDATED

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING

OF THE CITY COUNCIL

(Official Publication)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that members of the Lakeland City Council will hold a Special City Council meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at the former City Hall located at 690 Quinnell Avenue North in Lakeland.

The purpose of the Special City Council meeting is to discuss and take possible action on the following agenda items:

1. Public Works Commissioner Agreement

2. Treasurers Contract

3. LMCIT City Hall Fire Claim Settlement

4. Security System for the Water Plant Treatment facilities

5. Tri-County Services Contract Amendment

Given under my hand this 4th day of April 2017

Jennifer Hutchins Farrell

City Clerk

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

April 7, 2017

673520