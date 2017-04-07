City – CITY OF LAKELAND

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA
UPDATED
NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING
OF THE CITY COUNCIL
(Official Publication)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that members of the Lakeland City Council will hold a Special City Council meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at the former City Hall located at 690 Quinnell Avenue North in Lakeland.
The purpose of the Special City Council meeting is to discuss and take possible action on the following agenda items:
1. Public Works Commissioner Agreement
2. Treasurers Contract
3. LMCIT City Hall Fire Claim Settlement
4. Security System for the Water Plant Treatment facilities
5. Tri-County Services Contract Amendment
Given under my hand this 4th day of April 2017
Jennifer Hutchins Farrell
City Clerk
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
April 7, 2017
673520